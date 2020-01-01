Eric Paslay's property took 'direct hit' from Tennessee tornado

Country singer Eric Paslay managed to rush his family into an underground shelter just 30 seconds before their Nashville, Tennessee property took a "direct hit" from Tuesday's (03Mar20) tornado.

The She Don't Love You star took to Instagram hours after surviving the natural disaster and shared a photo of himself, his wife Natalie, and their one-year-old daughter Piper smiling as they posed in front of their home with a police rescue worker - surrounded by downed trees all over their lawn.

Paslay didn't reveal the extent of the damage caused by the early morning twister, but revealed they made it to safety just in time.

"Hi all. Thank-you so much for reaching out to check on us," he began. "It was an incredibly scary night with a direct hit from the tornado. Fortunately, we had enough warning to get downstairs to our shelter with an additional 30 seconds to spare before it was on top of us.

"We are smiling in this picture because we are beyond happy and grateful to be standing together, unharmed, surrounded by the best friends, neighbors, volunteers, and first responders you could ever hope for."

However, Paslay explains the moment was bittersweet because they soon learned others weren't as lucky: "We are smiling in this picture because at the time that it was taken, we didn't realize that there were lives lost," he continued.

"We are so sad and are hurting for those families and their losses. Hold your loved ones tight. We love y'all- Stay safe out there".

At least 24 people were killed by the tornado in Tennessee, with dozens still missing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott revealed the major storm had reduced her old school, Donelson Christian Academy, to rubble.

"So happy this wasn't during school hours," she noted on her social media page.

Scott went on to ask fans to keep those affected by the tornado in their thoughts: "Please pray for Nashville, it's (sic) people and all of the first responders who are trying to keep everyone safe as they assess the damage."

Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Reba McEntire are among the other stars to have shared prayers for the city and its residents as the recovery effort gets underway.