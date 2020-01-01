Nicki Minaj's sex offender husband arrested

Nicki Minaj's ex-convict husband Kenneth Petty has been arrested by federal authorities in California for failing to register as a sex offender.

Petty is legally required to report his status to authorities following a 1995 conviction for attempted rape, for which he served almost four years in a New York prison.

He had previously registered with officials in his native Big Apple in the years following his release, but he apparently failed to do the same in California after moving cross-country with Minaj last July (19).

The information flew under the police radar until he was pulled over by traffic cops in Beverly Hills in November, when the oversight was discovered.

He was taken into custody at the time for failing to register as a sex offender, and was released on $20,000 (£15,500) bond, but Petty still failed to follow the law after the arrest, and now U.S. Marshals have got involved, indicting him for the same offence in federal court.

On Wednesday (04Mar20), he turned himself in to authorities, where he remains in custody ahead of a court hearing, reports TMZ.

Petty, who also has a first-degree manslaughter charge on his record, relating to the shooting death of a man in 2006, faces up to 10 years behind bars if convicted of the latest crime.

Minaj, who wed Petty in October (19), has yet to comment on the news.

She had previously spoken out in defence of her man when the rape claims first surfaced as they began dating in December, 2018, insisting he and his alleged victim were both minors and romantically involved at the time of the incident.

"He was 15, she was 16... in a relationship," she posted on Twitter. "But go (off) Internet. Ya'll can't run my life. Ya'll can't even run ya'll own life (sic)."