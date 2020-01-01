Phil Collins' son Nic to share drumming duties with dad on Genesis reunion tour

Phil Collins will share drumming duties with his son Nic when Genesis reunite for a U.K. and Ireland tour later this year.

Genesis rockers Phil, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford announced they will perform live together for the first time in 13 years during an appearance on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday.

The Sussudio hitmaker was unable to play the drums after he came out of retirement for a solo tour due to severe back problems and his 18-year-old son took over. Nic will continue to serve as drummer on the new Genesis tour, but his father hopes to get back behind the kit for a few numbers.

Speaking about the decision to bring Nic on board, he told Radio 2 host Zoe Ball: "For me it wasn't a deal-breaker but it was something that was working, and it was a problem that we had to overcome, with me not playing.

"Although I'm going to be doing my best to play some bits on the tour. I have already been working out what I've got to do and what songs to play on."

Discussing how his son's drumming style mirrors his own, he added: "He plays a bit like me when he wants to. He doesn't when he doesn't want to, but I'm one of his many influences of course, being his dad and he plays like me and he kind of has the same attitude as me, so that was a good starter."

Tony revealed that with Nic on drums they now sound like they did in their heyday.

"The thing with Nic is he can sound like Phil, and when you do some of these old songs it's interesting that they go back to how they were when we did them on the albums, which was just quite fun for us," he revealed.

Genesis begin their 10-date tour in Dublin, Ireland on 16 November.