NEWS Kimberley Walsh has hinted that Girls Aloud could get back together in 2022 Newsdesk Share with :







The girl group - which also includes Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding and Nicola Roberts - will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in a couple of years' time and Kimberley thinks that would be the perfect time to reunite.



She said: "It will have been 20 years in 2022, it's a long way off still. Everybody is busy at the moment, but I have a lot of love for all the girls, I'm proud of all of them. All the songs feel like a distant memory, but if I hear them then I think they're good, I'm glad I still get to spend time with the girls and see them. Our outfits were racy, but we were girls' girls and about looking glamorous and having something to aspire to."



Chances of a reunion had previously been dashed because of rumours of apparent rifts between some of the band members, but Kimberley has reconciled with Nadine.



She said: "I saw Nadine the other day in London and it was so nice to catch up with her, it's been a while. We just bumped into each other at an event, it made me feel nostalgic."



During their career, the 'Sound of the Underground' hitmakers won a BRIT Award in 2009 for Best British single for 'The Promise'.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she said of their win: "Winning the Brit was massive for us, because we had so much critical acclaim, but no award and then the public finally got the chance to vote and we were like, 'Yes.'"