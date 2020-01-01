NEWS Barbra Streisand launches scathing attack on U.S. President Donald Trump in op-ed Newsdesk Share with :







Barbra Streisand has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of "purging the government of anyone who doesn't bow down before him" in a damning op-ed.



The actress/singer is a vocal critic of the leader, and in a piece for Variety published on Tuesday, declared that America "was great before" he was elected in 2016.



"Every morning I wake up, holding my breath while I turn on my phone to see the latest news," she wrote. "I think to myself, 'It can't be worse than yesterday.' But when the news loads, I think, 'Ohhhhh, yes, it is worse.'"



Streisand went on to slam Trump for firing acting Director of National Security Joseph Maguire in mid-February, claiming the move was, "an effort to suppress the truth about Russia interfering in our elections again".



"He's purging the government of anyone with any expertise who doesn't bow down before him," the Funny Girl star alleged.



Streisand then urged fans to vote Trump out of office in the 2020 Presidential Elections.



"Since 2016, we've been dragged down into the mud of Trump's swamp. He has demolished our standing in the world with his laughable boasts and breathtaking ignorance.



"He has put the security of this country, and our planet, in a precarious position by abandoning the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear deal. He's a one-man weapon of mass destruction... so reckless that he almost started a war," she continued, insisting the former businessman lives in a world of "paranoia, hypocrisy, and lies, so many lies (16,000 and counting)".



"Every day, he takes another swipe at the pillars of our democracy, but we cannot allow him to irrevocably change this country."



To conclude, Streisand claimed America's reputation as a "beacon of hope" could be "extinguished" if Trump is re-elected.



"We need a new America, without pollution, without obscenities, without insults, without revenge. We need to restore the nobility of truth ... and only then will America be great again," the 77-year-old added. "We can't go on like this. It's too dangerous."