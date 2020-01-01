NEWS Britney Spears' son claims she might 'quit' music Newsdesk Share with :







Britney Spears' 13-year-old son Jayden admitted his mum might quit music and slammed his "jerk" grandfather in an explosive Instagram Live on Tuesday night.



The teenager opened up to his followers from his bedroom at his dad, Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline's, California home, and was faced with a question surrounding the "Free Britney" movement during the Q&A session.



Britney's fans have been speculating about whether or not she's in control of her life since she entered rehab last year, and suggested her dad Jamie, the co-conservator of her estate, was keeping her there against her will.



In response to the question, Jayden replied that he would tell his fans "the whole story" if he reaches 5,000 followers on the social media site, and he is yet to reach his goal.



When another asked if his mum is "being controlled", he answered: "No. I don't know."



Jayden was also asked if his mother is planning to release new music anytime soon, to which he responded: "Actually I haven't seen her doing a lot of music at all. I don't think that... I don't know, dude. I don't even know. I remember one time I asked her, I said, 'Mom, what happened to your music?' and she was like, 'I don't know, honey. I think I might just quit it.' I'm like, 'What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?'"



As the livestream continued, Jayden called his dad "Jesus" and "the best dad ever", and praised Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari as a "really good dude".



But when it came to his grandfather Jamie, Jayden had some less than complimentary things to say. Asked if Jamie is a "jerk", in response to reports he was involved in an altercation with Jayden's older brother Sean last August, he replied: "Yeah, he's a pretty big d**k."