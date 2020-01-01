NEWS The Prodigy pay tribute to late frontman Keith Flint on anniversary of his death Newsdesk Share with :







The Prodigy have paid a touching tribute to late frontman Keith Flint on the one-year anniversary of his death.



The founding member of the group sadly passed away on March 4, 2019, aged 49, and his bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim have admitted they "miss" their "punk brother" every day, but said his "light blazes strong".



Alongside throwback snaps of the singer and one of the trio, the 'Firestarter' hitmakers wrote on Twitter: “One year has gone by since you left us, we miss you everyday man, your light blazes strong.



“You will always be here with us coz as you know – WE LIVE FOREVER…!

“Stay Punk brother, forever in our hearts. (sic)"

On what would have been Keith's 50th birthday last September, Liam and Maxim admitted that "not a single day" goes by without him being in their "thoughts".

Alongside another batch of throwback photographs of their beloved bandmate, they wrote on Twitter: "Happy birthday Flinty, not a single day passes u aren't in our thoughts,

we miss you brother,

Raise the roof wherever u are muthaf**** !

L & M .... x

#theprodigy

#weliveforever

#weliveforthebeats

#raisetheroof

#neverstop (sic)"



Keith's body was discovered at his Essex home and Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard Flint died from hanging and had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time.



Police attended the singer's home at the time and found there were no suspicious circumstances and there was no third party involvement.



The senior coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray, recorded an open conclusion, stating there was not enough evidence to rule the musician's death as suicide.



Keith was remembered during the Grammy Awards' In Memoriam segment in January.



Meanwhile, the late rocker's house has sold for £1.4 million.



The 15th century Grade II listed property in Dunmow, Essex, which comes with six-acres of land, had been put up for sale before his passing by Andersons estate agents, but was unlisted after his tragic death.



A number of the 'Omen' hitmaker's possessions were also sold for £445,600 in November, to help settle his estate's debts, which reportedly amounted to around $8.6 million.



A total of 170 of the singer's personal items, including his custom-made bed frame and signature nose piercings, went under the hammer.



Gold and silver discs that were awarded for The Prodigy's debut album 'Experience' sold for $16,700.



Whilst a collection of his nose rings and studs sold for $2,820.



Following Keith's death, the band cancelled all of their planned tour dates, including a slot at the 2019 Glastonbury festival.



However, songwriter and producer, Liam, confirmed in August that The Prodigy had gone back in the studio for the first time since Keith died - though he didn't say whether he would feature posthumously on any of the new material.