Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster split

Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster have reportedly called time on their seven-month romance.



According to editors at Us Weekly, the 7 Rings star and the Social House singer ended their relationship "around a month ago".



The pair, who have been friends for years, was first romantically linked in August 2019, when they were seen holding hands on a night out in Chicago. A short time earlier, fans had clocked the chemistry between them in the video for their collaboration, appropriately entitled Boyfriend.



Ariana's brother Frankie then added to the swirling rumours by revealing he approves of Mikey, whom he went on a double date with alongside the singer and his boyfriend Hale Leon.



Frankie later took to Twitter to clarify that he hadn't meant to confirm his sister's relationship, and added she was "very much single".



Ariana first sparked speculation that her short-lived romance with Mikey had come to an end when she was seen kissing a mystery man while out in Los Angeles last month.



The 26-year-old previously dated stars including the late Mac Miller and comedian Pete Davidson, to whom she was engaged.