Margo Price 'lucky to be alive' after tornado close call

Country singer Margo Price is "lucky to be alive" after narrowly escaping the deadly tornado which tore through Nashville, Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday (03Mar20).

The All American Made star is reeling from the devastation caused across her hometown, especially as she came so close to being caught up in the major storm after stepping out late on Monday night, oblivious to any weather warnings.

"My heart is breaking for Nashville today. We left Five Points (neighbourhood) just minutes before the tornado hit completely unaware that it was coming. I feel lucky to be alive and still have a home," she posted on Twitter.

Sharing a link to an article about how to aid those directly affected by the twister, Margo added, "Here's how you can help those in need."

Margo wasn't the only singer thankful to have dodged disaster - Dierks Bentley reveals he and his crew were in the air as the storm was brewing, and he doubts his aircraft would have survived intact had they not landed when they did.

Sharing video footage of the storm from the skies, the Drunk on a Plane star tweeted, "We ducked around this (storm) cell and landed at john tune airport (in Nashville) around 11:30 last night. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn't have been good an hour later."

"It was the cell that turned into the tornado," he explained, before voicing his support for locals. "Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does".

Fellow country artists Dolly Parton, Jake Owen, Reba McEntire, and Martina McBride are among those who have also shared their Nashville pride online, with many offering up their help with the recovery effort, including Miley Cyrus, who owns property in the area.

"Thinking about my home and family in Nashville and how fortunate I am that my place and loved ones have remained safe in these deadly tornados (sic)," she wrote. "My heart is broken for my home state. So much loss and damage. We are #NashvilleStrong and will rebuild together!"

At least 19 people have been confirmed dead from the twister, which has resulted in widespread building damage.