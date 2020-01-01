Sophie Turner: 'I hated the Jonas Brothers!'

Sophie Turner has admitted she was never much of a fan of the Jonas Brothers growing up.

The Game of Thrones actress is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas, whom she wed last May.

And while Sophie is front and centre for Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin's shows these days, it was a much different story when she was growing up.

"My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans," she told Elle magazine. "We liked (British band) Busted. They had a hit called Year 3000, it was amazing. We were huge fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive and Busted broke up. It was all the Jonas Brothers' fault. So, we hated them."

Nowadays, Sophie is known as a "J sister" - alongside Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra and Kevin's spouse Danielle Jonas.

Speaking about the close bond she shares with the two women, the 24-year-old explained: "They are actually really cool, and I can hang out with them. We can talk to each other about how crazy the boys' lives are - we can relate on so many different things. It's, like, thank God, because you never know about your in-laws."

The past year has been something of a whirlwind for Sophie and Joe, with the Jonas Brothers' success showing no signs of halting anytime soon.

But as for her new life as a Jonas, the screen star gushed: "I feel as though the only thing that's changed for me is having this incredible sense of security. Just the word 'husband' and the word 'wife' - they solidify the relationship. I love being married. I think it's wonderful. I'm sure we'll have our hiccups, but right now the security and the safety are everything."