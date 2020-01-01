NEWS The 1975 appear to be teasing new music from their alias Drive Like I Do Newsdesk Share with :







Matty Healy and co used the name for their emo outfit before they became known as The 1975, and now a new site has launched with the band name, drivelikeido.com, leading fans to believe they could finally be getting a previously promised debut album under the alias. Buy tickets below.



'Sit Down And Smile?' is in the source code of the website, which is a lyric from Drive Like I Dos track 'Shootout At The University Fair'.



The band are yet to confirm if the website is the real deal, although it does link to a legal disclaimer from their record label Dirty Hit.



In a since-deleted tweet in 2017, Matty vowed that he and his Drive Like I Do and The 1975 bandmates - George Daniel, Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann - "will release their debut album during spring time in the coming few years".



It's now spring, and as well as the website, they have also been selling Drive Like I Do merchandise on their current tour.



Matty previously made it clear that the two bands are "separate entities".



In another post on the micro-blogging site from three years ago, he wrote: "The 1975 and Drive Like I Do are separate entities."



The 'Love It If We Made It' group have certainly been busy, with their second album in the 'Music for Cars' series set to arrive in April.



'Notes on a Conditional Form’ will follow 2018's 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'.



And, Matty recently teased their plans to make a "Matty record" and a "George record", in honour of himself and their drummer.



The 30-year-old singer and his best pal George want to team up in the future to produce two albums that reflect their own personal styles.



Matty said: "I think that [The 1975 is] a constantly evolving thing. I think that there's an obvious end to an era with 'Music for Cars', just because like we've come to the end of a decade. Like culture is moving. Like, The 1975 has to be a slightly different thing in like, I don't know what, like two years, you know. I mean it's, it just will naturally be.



"So me figuring out what that is, there's lots of stuff that we're gonna do. The 1975 doesn't really operate without each other. So I mean I'm not like giving people excuses.



"Like one thing that I know that we're gonna do is that I'm doing a Matty record and George is doing a George record. And we're gonna produce each other's records. So that's gonna happen. Yeah, that, there you go, exactly, there's an exclusive.”



