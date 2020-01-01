NEWS Paula Abdul has been left devastated after two of her dogs died in the same week Newsdesk Share with :







The 57-year-old singer admitted a "big piece of [her] heart is missing" following the passing of her pet pooches Tinkerbell and Charity.



She wrote on Instagram: "This last week, I lost two of my precious angels- Tinkerbell and Charity. A big piece of my heart is missing. So grateful to have been their Mommy and for all the unconditional love they gave me for all these years. It's amazing the kind of love a dog provides- it's truly a gift from God. (sic)"



Just two weeks ago, Paula adopted a Chihuahua puppy called Nemo from an animal shelter, Pet Matchmaker Rescue.



They posted on Instagram: "Good morning and happy Monday everyone! A lot of people of been asking what happened to our little guy Nemo, the adorable little Chihuahua puppy with the "lucky fin". We have been waiting for a while to announce, but Paula finally did a post last night during the Oscar, so here we go...



"Nemo has been adopted by none other then Paula Abdul! He went to meet her just before Christmas in Las Vegas and she fell in love. It was a test of whether her older resident dogs would take to him, and as you can see in the third picture... They have.



"Nemo will live a wonderful life in a Chihuahua savvy home where all of his future medical needs will be met and he will be spoiled and doted over for the rest of his life. Thank you @paulaabdul for choosing to Rescue and save a life.￼ And big thanks to Michelle at The Wagmor Hotel and Spa for helping facilitate! (sic)"



Her adopted canine companion was born with three legs and a front fin, which resulted in him being named after the fictional fish.



Paula jokingly asked fans to call her "Dr Doolittle" last month, after she posted a video of herself embracing Tinkerbell and Nemo.