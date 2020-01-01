NEWS Post Malone trying to get help for mental health problems Newsdesk Share with :







Post Malone is "trying" to get help for his mental health issues.



The Congratulations hitmaker has become more aware of his mental wellbeing following the recent drug-related deaths of his rap peers and pals Mac Miller, Lil Peep, and Juice WRLD, and even though alcohol and cigarettes are now his only vices, Malone knows he has deep-seated issues he has to face head-on.



"That could have been me," Malone told GQ magazine.



The 24-year-old, who is known for his emotional lyrics, revealed he has experienced periods of depression since he was a kid, even though at the time, they didn't appear to be connected to any particular occurrence in his life.



"Middle school, I would cry myself to sleep every f**kin' day," he recalled. "High school, the same thing. I tried to drink some beers to get rid of that s**t, but it just never goes away. And I don't think that's anybody's fault; it has to do with something predisposed in you."



Malone described himself as "f**kin' crazy", confessing his rapid rise to fame has only "exacerbated" his tendency to go wild, and although he knows he needs to take control of his mental health, he worries undergoing treatment may affect his creative output.



Asked if he is "getting help for his mental health problems", he replied, "I am, now - I'm trying. It's difficult. Through my songs, I can talk about whatever I want. But sitting here, face-to-face, it's difficult."



Another personal struggle Malone has faced is his lack of self-esteem, with him confessing his face tattoos are all part of his effort to make himself feel better about his looks.



The many designs the rapper has had inked on his head include a knife, tree branches, a heart, and the words "always" and "tired" tattooed under each eye.