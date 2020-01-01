Harry Styles ran into traffic to escape muggers

Harry Styles risked serious injury as he ran into oncoming traffic in a desperate bid to escape his muggers.

The singer has opened up about his Valentine's Day cash grab, when he was robbed at knifepoint on his way home from a friend's house in London, revealing he ran when his attackers demanded his phone.

"I'm five minutes from home and I kind of see this group of guys who all got their hoods up and their faces covered and stuff, and I was like, 'That's a bit weird' (sic)," Harry told The Howard Stern Show.

"I turn my music off and I'm walking up the street and I keep turning around, and the guys cross the road and I'm like, 'That's weird...' Then I hear shuffling of feet, trying to catch up to me, so I cross the street, and they cross the street. I'm like, 'For f**k's sake, I think I'm about to get robbed.'"

He continued: 'The guys are like, 'Can we talk to you for a minute...?' My heart's pounding, so I'm like, 'Sure'. He's like, 'Do you smoke weed?' And I say no. And he's like 'Do you want some weed?' I said no. And he was like, 'What have you got on you?' And they all kind of gathered around me, and I said, 'I haven't got anything'. And he's like, 'Stop f**king around'.

"I had some cash in my pocket, so I said, 'Have some cash,' and I pull out some cash and he takes it from me. And I had my headphone jack sticking out of my pocket and he's like, 'What's that plugged into?' I was like, 'It's my phone'. So I pull out my phone and I'm thinking, 'OK, this is really annoying but I'll wipe it and get a new phone and kind of, whatever...', and then the guy's like, 'Unlock your phone'. The other one pulls his shirt up and he's got a knife sticking in his pants."

Harry refused and made a dash for it.

"Two cars were coming and I felt an opportunity to sprint and run...," the One Direction star recalled. "I just run into the road and try to stop a car and obviously a mad man runs into the road, you won't let them into your car so they don't let me in, and I try to get another car, they don't let me in.

"Then I just turned and ran back towards the little village area where I live... I just sprinted and I guess, because they (thieves) had cash, they ended up turning around."