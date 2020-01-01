50 Cent vows to finish late Pop Smoke's debut album

50 Cent has vowed to complete and release the late Pop Smoke's debut album.

Masked gunmen reportedly broke into the Welcome to the Party hitmaker's Hollywood Hills property in the early hours of 19 February, firing multiple shots and critically wounding the 20-year-old.

The rapper, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but was subsequently pronounced dead. Police later reported that the murder had been a "targeted" hit.

At the time of his death, the rapper was working on his debut album - a hotly anticipated record following the release of his mixtapes Meet the Woo and Meet the Woo Vol. 2 - and in a new post on Instagram, 50 Cent told fans he's making it his mission to complete the offering.

Sharing a snap of himself sitting on the steps of a private jet, the star wrote: "I'm on the move listening to Pop smoke, i decided i'm gonna executive produce and finish his album for him. #abcforlife #starzgettheapp #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac (sic)."

He went on to tag Roddy Ricch, Drake, and Chris Brown in subsequent posts - seemingly keen to get the musicians to collaborate on the project.