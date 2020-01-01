NEWS Ozzy Osbourne banking on stem cell treatment to get him back onstage Newsdesk Share with :







Ozzy Osbourne is banking on a stem cell treatment and Pilates to help him manage his Parkinson's disease.



The Paranoid hitmaker has been laid up since badly injuring himself and suffering from pneumonia last year, revealing he had a type of Parkinson's in January, and scrapping his U.S. tour last month, to head to Switzerland for treatment.



In a joint interview with U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain, Ozzy and his wife and manager Sharon opened up about the rocker's recovery - revealing he is undergoing stem cell treatment to lessen the effects of Parkinson's and to boost his immune system.



"There's a professor there (in Switzerland)," Sharon said. "He hasn't got a cure for Parkinson's, no one has but what he can do is... he can get Ozzy's imune system to here (points high), so now, if Ozzy was to catch a cold it would turn into pneumonia.



"This professor has come up with a way of doing stem cells where it helps with the pain. He could hopefully get rid of Ozzy's pain and then Ozzy will be healthier to deal with the Parkinson's."



The 71-year-old is not the first person in his family to undergo stem cell treatment, as his son Jack flew to Germany to receive similar therapy to help with his multiple sclerosis.



Meanwhile, the former Black Sabbath frontman has also been working hard to get fit again - but thinks he will only truly feel himself again when he's back performing.



"I exercise as much as I can. I've got a trainer, I do Pilates, nurses 24/7, but the best medication I can get is being in front of an audience, which is breaking my heart, to be honest," he added. "I will (perform again). Absolutely. I will be up there. I have to say that. I know you're going to say what will you do if you can't do it again, that's not an option because I will do it."