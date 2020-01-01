Sam Smith 'so happy' following experience at Sydney's Mardi Gras

Sam Smith is "thankful" after their triumphant headlining performance at Sydney's famous Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade in Australia on Saturday.

The star topped the bill alongside acts including Kesha and Dua Lipa and, taking to Twitter on Monday, noted how they felt "so happy and alive" after the gig.

"What a weekend. I feel so happy and alive after Mardi Gras," Sam wrote, alongside a snap of himself and five dancers during the performance. "So thankful right now to all the incredible humans who put together the show. Massive shout out to all the beautiful dancers who danced with me on Saturday & to the incredible Kaylie Yee..."

They continued: "Biggest and hugest thank you and love to @SQUAREDDIVISION who literally put together my entire performance and pushed me in such a wonderful way. You two boys are genius. So honoured to have worked with you."

The Stay With Me star concluded the post: "Hope everyone had a safe and wonderful weekend."

Sam is set to head Down Under once more later this year, after accidentally telling Australian TV show The Project that fans can expect a tour later this year.

"(I'm touring) This year at some point," the British star said, before looking over at their publicist. "Yeah. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but it's obvious..."

Sam's album To Die For is set to be released on 1 May.