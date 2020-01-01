Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of preventing her from releasing new music

Megan Thee Stallion has accused her record label 1501 of prohibiting her from releasing new music.

The up-and-coming rapper scored her massive Billboard Hot 100 hit last year when she teamed up with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign for her viral tune Hot Girl Summer.

Despite the success, the star claimed during an Instagram Live video on Sunday that bosses at 1501 won't allow her to drop any new music after she asked to renegotiate portions of her contract.

"When I signed, I didn't really know what was in my contract. I was young, I think I was, like, 20," she explained in the emotional post. "So when I got with Roc Nation (JAY-Z's entertainment and management company), I got management, real management. I got real lawyers, and they were like, 'Do you know that this is in your contract?' And I was like, 'Oh damn, that's crazy, no I didn't know.'"

The All Dat hitmaker didn't specify which terms she objected to, but explained she wanted to adjust the contract to remove the clauses, which ultimately seemed to sour her relationship with the label.

"As soon as I said I wanna renegotiate my contract, everything went left. It just went all bad," she continued, as she got tearful. "So now they're telling a b**ch she can't drop no music. It's really just, like, a greedy game."

The songwriter also clarified in her video that she wasn't trying to leave the label, but insisted that she just wanted a more equitable contract.

"I'm not a greedy person. I'm not a person that likes confrontation," she said, adding, "I'm nice and I'm real family-oriented."

Executives from 1501 have yet to respond to the allegations.