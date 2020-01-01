NEWS Christina Aguilera forced to cancel Las Vegas show due to 'severe technical difficulties' Newsdesk Share with :







Christina Aguilera was forced to cancel her Las Vegas show on Friday night (28.02.20) due to "severe technical difficulties".



The 'Fighter' hitmaker was set to perform at her TheXperience show in Nevada but she left fans disappointed after being forced to cancel due to issues beyond her control.



She wrote: "I'm heartbroken to say that unfortunately tonight’s show in Las Vegas has been cancelled due to severe technical difficulties that could not be remedied. Refunds will be issued automatically at your original point of purchase. I am so sorry for this inconvenience. xo ... I appreciate all your love & support always. #TheXperience will be back tomorrow (sic)"



Meanwhile, Christina previously admitted she quit touring because she got "really scared" that her kids wouldn't have "routines and structure".



The 'Beautiful' hitmaker - who has five-year-old Summer Rain with fiance Matt Rutler and 11-year-old Max Liron with ex-husband Jordan Bratman - admitted: "I got really scared, I’m like, how do people do this?



"Cause I know kids need like, routines and structure, like, bedtime, the order, and like, how are you supposed to do that whenever your in different time zones like every night and things are changing?"



And Christina feels touring is less "narcissistic" now her children come along with her even though it's "a lot of extra work".



She said: "It's a lot of extra work. But it's amazing. It's actually why I was hesitant because it's a lot to juggle, so many hats and so many things at the same time. I'm ultimately Mama Bear, so whenever we check into a hotel, it's hard. Sometimes it's four in the morning, but it's not all about me.



"It's different from touring when you're 21 years old. It's very narcissistic, and all you think about is yourself. All you have to think about is yourself, and now you're thinking about the blankies and the favourite stuffies and it's all the mom stuff."