Victoria Beckham always takes being a role model 'seriously'

The 45-year-old fashion designer - who has children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, seven, with husband David Beckham - is "flattered" that people look up to her so does her best to set a good example.



Asked how she feels about being a role model, she said: "I am flattered but at the same time take it seriously.



"I want to advocate being healthy, looking after ourselves. And, as I always say, most importantly, being kind."



The former Spice Girls star launched her own beauty line last year and she feels "so lucky" to be expanding her brand.



She told Britain's Grazia magazine: "For 2020, it's about continuing the creative journey that I'm on.



"I love what I do. I feel so lucky to have the fashion and beauty building side by side and I feel this year is going to be really exciting."



In 2018, Victoria made the switch from showing her collections at New York Fashion Week to London and she thinks it was a great move.



She said: "It just feels right for the brand to show here at the moment. London is so inspiring and creative.



"I get to see my family in between show prep, which is great. And I try to grab as much sleep as I can as soon as I get home from the studio each night."



For her latest collection, the brunette beauty wanted the garments to feel "easy".



She said: "I'm a minimalist. I don't like anything to look overly designed. I like it to feel easy."