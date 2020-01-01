NEWS Avril Lavigne postpones Asia shows over coronavirus fears Newsdesk Share with :







Avril Lavigne has reportedly put a string of shows in Asia on hold over growing concerns about the coronavirus.



The Complicated hitmaker, who suffers with Lyme disease, is set to kick off her world tour next month in Europe, with planned stops in in Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, the U.K., and more.



According to TMZ, however, Avril has pulled out of the Asian leg of the jaunt, which was supposed to begin on 23 April in Shenzhen, China.



The star is reportedly axing 12 dates in total, including stops in Shanghai, the Philippines, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taiwan, with sources confirming she hopes to reschedule the shows at a later date once more is known about the disease and it's under control.



It's currently unclear if the European dates will also be impacted by the change in schedule.



The singer joins a host of acts including Green Day and BTS, both of which have backed out of upcoming Asian shows due to the coronavirus crisis.



More than 83,000 people have contracted the disease, a deadly virus related to influenza, with more than 2,800 fatalities. Most cases to date have been in China, where the outbreak originated.