Jonas Brothers celebrate one year since releasing chart-topping comeback hit Sucker

The Jonas Brothers took to Instagram on Friday to mark a year since they began their hugely successful comeback with chart-topping hit, Sucker.

The group stormed charts worldwide with the track, and enjoyed similar success with comeback album Happiness Begins, which was met with rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Fresh off their Happiness Begins Tour, singers Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas took to social media to reflect on the past 12 months, which they described as "insane".

"We really weren't sure if anyone would love 'Sucker' the way we did, and to see all the ways this song and the others from #HappinessBegins, have been a part of your lives this past year is just... wow," the group penned on their Instagram page. "We're so grateful you guys keep coming back. We're so happy to have the best fans in the world. We're the lucky ones."

Nick, 27, also posted photos from the Sucker music video on his personal page, the first with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and gushed: "We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!"

Joe, 30, also posted a video of himself and his brothers singing When You Look Me In the Eyes 10 days before their big return announcement, writing, "I'm always amazed that these songs still hold so much magic for us and you guys. Thanks so much for everything this past year," with eldest brother Kevin, 32, also thanking fans "for everything," adding: ".We are all so grateful for this journey and thankful we have you guys to share it with. Here's to another incredible year!!!"

The Jonas Brothers are set to head to Las Vegas for nine shows at the Park Theater at Park MGM from 1 to 18 April, as part of the Jonas Brothers in Vegas show, and teased plans for new music will be announced "in the next couple of weeks".