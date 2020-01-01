Harry Styles wishes he'd written Lizzo's self-love anthem hit Good As Hell

Harry Styles continued to prove he's a Lizzo superfan as he confessed he wishes he'd penned her hit Good As Hell.

The stars have demonstrated their love for one another in recent weeks, with Harry covering her hit Juice during a BBC Radio1 performance. He later appeared onstage with the hitmaker at a pre-Super Bowl show, and Lizzo went on to cover Harry's hit Adore You during her own Live Lounge set.

Speaking during an intimate concert and Q&A secret session in New York on Saturday, hosted by SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up, the Watermelon Sugar star name-checked Lizzo when he was asked which pop song he wishes he had written.

Naming Good As Hell, he explained: “She has this, like, infectious positivity. She’s so authentically herself.

“I think she’s really inspiring. You know, she kind of is very forward about she’s going to be herself and sometimes you’re going to like it and sometimes you don’t.”

When the former One Direction star was pressed about a potential collaboration between the two artists, he added: “If there was ever a time when it made sense, when we’re able to do it, then absolutely."