NEWS Bad Bunny is in the 'happiest moment' of his career







The 25-year-old singer has just released his second studio album, 'YHLQMDLG', and he's current riding the crest of a wave.



The Puerto Rican star - whose real name is Benito Ocasio - shared: "Right now, I'm in my happiest moment of my career."



Bad Bunny enjoyed a stellar year in 2019, and he's confident 2020 will be even more successful.



He said: "It was an amazing year full of amazing moments and I'm so grateful, but I think 2020 will be a lot better."



The singer also thinks his new album proves that he's evolved since his debut release, 'X 100pre', in 2018.



He told Billboard: "That album was nostalgic, it had sad tracks and this new album is happier.



"It's for having fun, dancing, forget [your] problems. I don't want to compete with my last album because it's something different. People will see an evolution of 'X100Pre'.



"I can do whatever I want. That's how I feel right now. It's about doing what you feel."



Earlier this year, Bad Bunny appeared on stage during the Super Bowl half-time show.



The 'Mia' hitmaker performed exclusively in Spanish - and he thinks it was important he did so, saying that Latinos "won" the iconic sporting occasion.



He explained: "It was such a special experience to represent the Latino community in an American event of the NFL.



"I don't know anything about the NFL. I don't know who won. Latinos won the game."