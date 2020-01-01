NEWS Jennifer Lopez isn't in a 'rush' to marry Alex Rodriguez Newsdesk Share with :







The 50-year-old singer - who has tied the knot three times previously, to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony - is engaged to the former sports star, but Jennifer doesn't feel under immediate pressure to walk down the aisle.



She told Oprah Winfrey: "It's so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, 'Oooo, we're gonna get married in a couple months?!' You're old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married three times.



"He's like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it'. I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?'"



The music star - who has 12-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with Marc - stressed that she and Alex were seeking to "build something together".



She shared: "We're really going to try to build something together that we both never had or both never felt like we had - which was a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and a father - and we embrace all of our children and we show them something that we didn't have."



Jennifer also thinks her current romance is "different" to her past relationships.



She said: "It was different than anything that I had ever experienced in the sense of his consistency.



"What he says, he does ... every time. And that is big. He wants to build together, which I've never had. I never had anybody who wants to see me shine and grow and be.



"I think him being in my life is a big part of what happened this year because he allowed me to [take off] and it wasn't like, get back down here or don't outshine me ... We have that kind of mirror quality for each other."