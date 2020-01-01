Luke Bryan turns to fans on Twitter for tips on improving live show

Luke Bryan has admitted he turns to his audience for tips on how to be better as an artist.

The country music star is one of the most successful artists of the past decade in the U.S. and is set to release his seventh studio album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, later this year.

Speaking to Fox News, the American Idol judge opened up on his career, and revealed he's conscious of what they like and dislike.

"All of my successes in my life have been a direct representation of support from my fans," he said. "I've always listened to what they had to say." The performer is also very aware of what his fans don't particularly like."

Luke went on to share he's "always listened to what (fans) wanted," and noted that he even turned to social media to make sure audience members were having the best time possible at his concerts.

"You're not gonna make every fan happy. But, you know, I've always put a little time into that," the 43-year-old continued. "Even after the shows, in early in the early days when Twitter was just taking off, I'd read fan comments and find out what they were saying about the show. And it was a big deal for me."

Now, the Drunk on You star admitted he's looking forward to "trying new endeavours and taking new risks," and credited the "broad" range of country music in the charts at present for inspiring him to experiment with new sounds.

"I've really been blessed to work hard to get to this point in my career. So if I'm doing something, it's because I'm driven. It's interesting to me," he smiled.