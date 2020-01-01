NEWS Hailey and Justin Bieber rekindled relationship after he saw her open a bottle with her teeth Newsdesk Share with :







The pair originally dated briefly in 2015 and Hailey, 23, revealed that after Justin watched her complete her party trick on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2018, he called her and they soon started dating again.



During her most recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show', Jimmy asked Hailey: "Do you do any party tricks? Well, I say this because the last time you were on our show, you did something that was the most amazing thing ever. Everybody was talking about it, you opened a beer bottle with your teeth."



Hailey replied: "It was really fun and there's actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth. The next morning - after the interview had aired - I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like, 'Hey, how are you? I saw you on 'Jimmy Fallon' last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool'. Cut to, I'm now married to that certain someone."



She added: "I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping me spark."



And Jimmy, 45, quipped: "You'd think I'd be invited to your wedding." He added: "Hey no, I'm joking, I'm joking. By the way, I know 'cause I've seen you and Justin many times and you guys are so cute together."



Hailey and Justin first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just months after they reconciled.



The following year, in September 2019, they threw a huge wedding party for family and friends in South Carolina.