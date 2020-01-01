NEWS Lizzo 'celebrates' everyone she works with Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Good as Hell' hitmaker has been praised by one of her backing dancers for her positive and encouraging attitude to all of those around her.



The unnamed dancer told Grazia magazine: "Her message of empowerment couldn't be more genuine.



"She is putting everything she has out there for the world to see and celebrate.



"In the music industry, you have big egos, diva demands, people saying one thing and doing another.



"When she says she loves herself, she means it. If she's feeling herself, she says it.



"But she also celebrates everyone else. She makes me feel beautiful."



The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker recently insisted while her music should make "other people feel good", she is keen to send a message "directly to black women" through her songs.



She explained: "As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman.



"I'm making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period."



Meanwhile, Lizzo recently suggested her rise in popularity is down to her striving "to be a kinder, happier person".

She said: "I wanted to be a kinder, happier person and the fact that now it's impacting the world means the worlds to be kinder and nicer to each other.



"I think that's all that means and that's why I'm so popular right now.



"We have seen some really dark days recently and I just want to be a part of that light."