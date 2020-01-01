NEWS Harry Styles wishes he wrote Lizzo's 'Good As Hell' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Adore You' singer is a huge fan of Lizzo and the pair recently performed together at a pre-Super Bowl gig in Miami but Harry admitted he would love to have written Lizzo's hit 'Good As Hell'. Buy tickets below.



Speaking at his SiriusXM x Pandora show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, Harry added: "She has this infectious positivity and is so authentically herself. She’s really inspiring.”



And when asked if the pair would collaborate, he said: "If something made sense, maybe."



Meanwhile, Harry recently called working with Stevie Nicks "borders on an out-of-body experience".



The 26-year-old singer is close friends with the Fleetwood Mac legend and has joined her on stage for several duets, and he admitted being in the same room with his idol is still surreal.



In an interview with NPR, Harry - who first met Stevie backstage at a Fleetwood Mac gig in 2015 - said: "It borders on an out-of-body experience.



"'Dreams' was the first song I knew all the words to; I used to sing it in the car with my mom.



"Every time I'm with her, you want to be, obviously, present, right?



"I'm trying to enjoy being with her and soaking in.



"But I think at the same time, while you're in the room with her, I'm sitting there thinking about being 10-years-old and singing the song.



"I think ultimately you meet [other famous people] and you're kind of in awe of them, but at the same time you get to hang out with them on this human level, where you're just talking and it's really amazing.



"Those are the moments that kind of mean the most because it's real.



"And when everything else about being in music goes away, that's the stuff that I think you end up telling your grandkids.



"For example, with Stevie, the best moments about it aren't usually the show, it's the practicing.



"When we first played together, it was at the Troubadour - famously, where [Sir] Elton John did his first US show - and it was an amazing moment, but [the best part] was soundchecking. 'It's like four people in there and just us singing in the empty Troubadour. For me, that's a moment that I'm going to hold on to.'"



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.