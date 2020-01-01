Halsey optimistic about starting family

Halsey is optimistic she'll be able to become a mother despite suffering multiple miscarriages.

The Without Me hitmaker opened up about having suffered three miscarriages in total due to her battle with endometriosis last year, including one she suffered on stage when pregnant with her rapper ex G-Eazy's child.

Initially, Halsey feared she would never be able to have kids and froze her eggs, but speaking to The Guardian, she said motherhood is "looking like something that's gonna happen for me... That's a miracle."

Discussing how she felt after her most recent miscarriage, the star revealed: "It's the most inadequate I've ever felt. Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralising."

The 25-year-old singer, real name Ashley Frangipane, split from G-Eazy in 2018 and hit out at the assumption it was because she had cheated.

"Everyone's instinct was: she must have cheated," she raged. "It's easy to make me the villain. I'm in a bikini in a music video, so I must be a w**re."

Blaming the reaction on societal misogyny, she added: "It's so much greater than me - it's a social perception of women."

Performing on Saturday Night Live last year, she hinted G-Eazy was the one who was unfaithful by performing in front of a backdrop featuring the handwritten words, "Ashley, I cheated."

She is currently dating actor Evan Peters.