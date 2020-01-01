Liam Gallagher: 'Oasis reunion is going to happen very soon'

Liam Gallagher has predicted his estranged brother Noel will agree to an Oasis reunion "soon" as his solo career is faltering.

Noel recently poured cold water on rumours he and Liam have buried the hatchet and denied they had received an offer to reunite.

However, the Wall of Glass hitmaker has insisted both he and Noel have received offers, and he's sure that his sibling will do it for the money.

"Let me tell you this: it has been offered and he knows about it," Liam told Britain's NME website. "He's obviously gonna say no, because he'd like to be the person to break the news to people because he's the f**king oracle."

He added that they got a proposal in the "last couple of weeks" and he thinks an agreement is imminent.

"It is gonna happen, believe you me - it's gonna happen very f**king soon because he's greedy and he loves money and he knows that it's got to happen soon or it won't happen."

Explaining why his brother would relent after a decade of open hostilities, he cited Noel's ticket sales - including failing to sell out a gig in their native Manchester, England.

"That c*** can't even f**king sell out Apollo in Manchester - 3000 capacity in his own f**king town, the f**king embarrassing, (the) f**king doughnut," he joked, going on to mock his brother's music by saying it's not good enough for a reunited Oasis.

"I'd do a record, but listen, it depends on what kind of record it is," Liam continued. "If it's anything like that s**t he's putting out at the moment, I don't think anyone wants that. I think people would give you £100 million not to f**king make that record, you know what I mean?

"They'd just go 'yeah, look, here's 100 million quid for the tour and here's another 100 million quid to not make a record like that."