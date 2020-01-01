Troye Sivan to be immortalised with Madame Tussauds wax figure

Troye Sivan is thrilled to be getting his own Madame Tussauds wax figure.

The 24-year-old My My My! hitmaker revealed the news on his Instagram page, as he shared a behind-the-scenes preview on Friday.

"It's my favourite time of the year. It's Mardi Gras and while I can't be there in person, I've got an exciting announcement to make... I'm going to be a wax figure," he gushed, referring to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebration.

The singer joins stars including Justin Bieber, Kylie Minogue, and Keith Urban, who all have statues at Madame Tussauds Sydney in his native Australia, and he looked to be having a great time in snaps of him having his body moulded for the model.

In one photo, Troye posed with a set of matching eyeballs, while another showed his face covered in motion tracking dots so the team behind the figure could generate an accurate picture of his bone structure

"To be joining the family alongside so many amazing celebrities and so many of my idols is an absolute dream come true for me and I still can't quite believe this is happening," he added in a statement.