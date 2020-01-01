NEWS Normani prayed to God not to reveal too much in lingerie fashion show Newsdesk Share with :







Normani prayed to God to make sure she didn't reveal too much whilst performing in lingerie at the Savage x Fenty fashion show.



The 'Dancing With A Stranger' hitmaker has revealed she prayed for divine intervention when she was "dancing hard and jigging in lingerie" as brand ambassador for Rihanna's brand's fashion show.



She said: "The first time I worked for the brand was as the fashion show. It was crazy. It's not every day that I'm just on stage dancing hard, jigging, in lingerie. And I'm a very, you know ... I've got some girls up here, so I was like, 'God, as long as I don't come out, I'm good. And if I do, then this is the place.'"



And Normani also feels God has showed her "a lot of things" and she has "learned" a great deal in the past 12 months.



She added: "Honestly, I learned a lot this past year, in 2019. I feel like it was the year that God definitely showed me just a lot of things, just in terms of me as a businesswoman, not necessarily or solely as an artist. There were so many hats that I had to wear, there's nothing that I'm not involved in, especially because I like to be so hands-on, and I'm very specific."



And the 23-year-old singer praised her "amazing support system".



She told the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine: "There's no one that knows or cares as much about your craft [as] you. I'm telling you, you gotta have an amazing support system around you, but as much or as bad as you want something, nobody is ever gonna want that for you as much as you do."