Nick Jonas visited colleges in early Jonas Brothers years

Nick Jonas briefly toured colleges in his early days with the Jonas Brothers.

The 27-year-old singer is a big fan of baseball and has previously played in charity games to raise funds for good causes.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Nick revealed he was once serious about pursuing a career on the field, and considered enrolling at Northwestern University.

"I went back in 2008 or 2009. We were on tour. We stopped in Chicago. I had dreams of going to college to study being a writer, journalist, or something. And I went with my dad to visit the campus and it turned into a scene from Hard Day's Night," he shared. "But the real dream was to try to walk on to the baseball team to play."

However, the star stuck to music, and with his brothers, Joe and Kevin, has enjoyed massive success, with three albums securing the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Nick is currently appearing as a coach on The Voice U.S., and the group is heading to Las Vegas for nine shows at the Park Theater at Park MGM from 1 to 18 April, as part of the Jonas Brothers in Vegas show.

A new album is expected to follow, with the Sucker hitmaker promising an announcement "in the next couple of weeks".