Halsey and Avril Lavigne gigs in jeopardy following coronavirus event ban

Halsey and Avril Lavigne's concerts in Switzerland are in jeopardy after leaders in the country decided to ban all major public events in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Bad at Love singer is scheduled to perform at Samsung Hall in Zurich on Monday, but the gig is now not going ahead on that date, according to venue chiefs. Avril is due to perform there on 13 March.

"The Federal Council has decided that all events with over 1,000 guests are not allowed to take place until at least March 15, 2020," a statement on the Samsung Hall website reads. "At the moment we do not have all the information from organisers on how to proceed with the shows in the Samsung Hall."

They went on to say that Halsey's gig "will not take place" on Monday - but they will look to arrange another date with the singer. They are yet to provide any information on whether Avril's concert will be rearranged or cancelled.

Sam Fender, due to perform in Zurich on Sunday, and Gregory Porter, scheduled to play in the city on Friday, are also among the artists affected.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to 15, with more than 100 people in quarantine. The virus has now spread across the world, with major outbreaks in South Korea, Japan, and Italy prompting the cancellation of gigs.

More than 83,000 people had contracted the disease, a deadly virus related to influenza, with more than 2,800 fatalities. Most cases to date have been in China, where the outbreak originated.