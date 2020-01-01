NEWS The Weeknd reclaims single top spot Newsdesk Share with :







The Weeknd reclaims the top spot on this week’s Official Singles Chart with Blinding Lights and also bags highest new entry with his latest track After Hours.



Blinding Lights climbs back up a place to Number 1, knocking last week’s chart-topper, No Time To Die by Billie Eilish, down to 2. The title track from his upcoming album, out on March 20, debuts at Number 20, taking the Canadian’s tally of UK Top 40 songs to 19.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Saint Jhn’s Roses lifts three places to a new peak at Number 4, and Joel Corry bags his second Top 10 hit with Lonely, up six places to Number 8.



Justin Bieber’s Intentions ft. Quavo climbs one place to a new high at Number 9, and Harry Styles’ Adore You rebounds three spots to Number 10. Harry’s latest single Falling – which he performed at last week’s BRITs – makes its Top 40 debut, zooming up 12 places to 29.



US singer/rapper Doja Cat continues to climb with her breakout hit Say So, up two places to 19, and BTS secure their third UK Top 40 single at 21 with On, the latest spin-off from their newly crowned Number 1 album Map of the Soul: 7.



Following his death last week aged 20, US drill rapper Pop Smoke makes his UK Top 40 debut with Dior at 33, climbing 40 places.



Further down, Manchester rapper Aitch is new at 34 with Mice, and 19-year-old US rapper 24KGoldn vaults 25 spots to 39 with City Of Angels, boosted by viral success on TikTok.



Finally, US singer-songwriter Ashe debuts at Number 40 with Moral Of The Story, a track from new Netflix rom-com To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.