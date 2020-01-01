NEWS Lewis Capaldi takes student on Prezzo date Newsdesk Share with :







The 23-year-old singer has been getting to know Catherine Halliday, 21, over the past few weeks and recently treated her to a low-key dinner at Italian high street chain Prezzo in his hometown of West Lothian, Scotland, before driving her home. Buy tickets below.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "They were being very flirty and seemed to be having fun -- both laughing and joking a lot, touching hands and being tactile.



"You'd never know he was one of the biggest stars in the country and it's a very low key place to go and eat but he obviously doesn't go in for all the fancy celebrity stuff. They were holding hands as they left and went for the car, and Lewis posed for a couple of photos with fans and then climbed into a Fiesta and drove off.



"They were both laughing their heads off and pulling faces because he nearly knocked it as he pulled away."



The pair reportedly met through mutual friends in Ibiza, Spain, a few months ago and are just seeing "how things end up working out" between them.



An insider explained: "They met a few months ago through mutual friends and were in Ibiza together at the same time, but have decided to keep things quiet for now and just see how things end up working out. They get on great and support each other, but neither of them want to put any pressure on it at all at the moment.



"They're just enjoying their time together."



Lewis has previously been very open about his failed love life and has admitted in the past that he's used dating apps Tinder and Raya to help him find love.



