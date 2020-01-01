NEWS Christine and the Queens has released surprise EP and short film 'La Vita Nuova’ Newsdesk Share with :







The French singer/songwriter - whose real name is Heloise Letissier - shared the six-track mini album with fans on Thursday (27.02.20) and accompanied the collection with a 13-minute visual written by Chris and directed by Colin Solal Cardo, which was shot in Paris at the Palais Garnier.



The 'Gone' hitmaker can be seen dancing on the roof, before being joined by a group of dancers inside.



The film wraps with the title track 'La Vita Nuova', a collaboration with US electropop star Caroline Polachek.



Meanwhile, the 'People, I've Been Sad' singer previously admitted that she was "afraid" of being seen as a role model.



She said: "I have always been wary of that title.



"Some artists were a hint for me. When I was really young, I saw 'Life On Mars' by David Bowie and realised that maybe there are ways to be in the world that are different.



"I like that idea way more than being a role model. I'm afraid of role models."



The 31-year-old star also admitted that she is uncomfortable with being a celebrity.



She admitted: "I see people with their phones out, checking who's the next most famous person to hang out with.

"To me, it feels like high school all over again."



The track-listing for 'La Vita Nuova' is

1. 'People, I’ve Been Sad'

2. 'Je Disparais Dans Tes Bras'

3. 'Mountains (We Met)'

4. 'Nada'

5. 'La Vita Nuova (feat. Caroline Polachek)'

6. 'I Disappear In Your Arms’