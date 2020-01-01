Former girlfriend of Lady Gaga's boyfriend details struggle to compete with superstar

The ex-girlfriend of Lady Gaga's new beau Michael Polansky has opened up about the pressure to compete with the global superstar.

In an essay published by The New York Times on Thursday (27Feb20), Lindsay Crouse, who dated the tech entrepreneur for seven years, detailed what it has been like to compare herself to one of the most famous women in the world.

"If you've ever googled an ex's new partner (be honest) you've probably played a certain game with yourself," she writes. "You're either just curious - which is healthy of you - or you want to know how you compare. Ideally the ex's life didn't improve too much without you? In this case, though, that's all upended. How do you compare yourself with Lady Gaga?"

Despite the difficulty of measuring up to the Oscar-winning Bad Romance hitmaker, Lindsay admits the singer inspires her.

"Lady Gaga is amazing. Comparing yourself with her is incredibly motivational, and I recommend you try it, regardless of how you relate to who's dating her," she adds. "The point is, Lady Gaga is living the ambitious life that we keep saying women should embrace."

She even references an inspirational quote from Gaga, explaining how the pop star has impacted her own life.

"A quote I remember reading from her, probably on Instagram, says, 'Don't you ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can't be exactly who you are'" Lindsay continued. "It's so easy as you get older to find the best in who you've become, to make the most of it - and maybe even to get a little complacent about it. But if Lady Gaga can do what she wants, and even expand on what she wants, why not me, too? Why not let being 'exactly who I am' mean trying to be the best I could be?"

Lady Gaga and Polansky went Instagram official with their relationship earlier this month (Feb20).