Melissa Etheridge's next album will be 'reflective of everything'

The 'I'm The Only One' hitmaker says her new LP will be completely different from her most recent as she likes to document what is happening right now with her life through her music.



She said: "Yeah. In my 20s and 30s, finding love, a partner and even loving myself and finding myself in relationships was the most important thing. I would write those songs that definitely became hits. But now, I'm very, very happy in my relationship and I'm not heartbroken. So the songs that I write now are personal still but it's more of a heartbreak for my country or my world or the people who are lost. It's expressing how I feel about them and giving them a voice. That sort of thing. 'Medicine Show' has a lot of that in it, that album has a lot of me looking around. I'm starting to write my next album and it's definitely going to be reflective of everything."



And the 58-year-old singer has urged aspiring songwriters and singers to "play whenever, wherever for whomever they can" and she says that is the secret to her own success.



She told SILive.com: "I would tell them to play whenever, wherever for whomever they can. Always, always, always. Because that's where you learn about yourself. If you're just looking for 'I wanna make a record and have a hit,' your career is going to be very short, because radio chews up artists like that really fast. I would say if you love music, play it all the time and people will support you and gather. That's how you'll have a long career. I'm still playing for people because they love it and I haven't had a song on the radio in ages."