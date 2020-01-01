NEWS Carrie Underwood has lamented the lack of women in country music Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker admits she finds it "hard" to find songs and demos in her genre of music that suit a woman's voice and she feels more people need to "step up and do what's right" to make the change. Buy tickets below.



She said: "It's hard for me to find demos. It's hard for me to find songs. Because songwriters aren't writing for women. Why would they? I mean, that's their job. That's what they're going to do every day. They've gotta pay their mortgage. Put their kids through college. They're giving the consumers what they want, which is dude songs. I don't know how it started. Or how to fix it. If nobody's writing us songs, then it's hard to find great songs. I feel like being aware is step one, and I feel like everybody is. But it takes more people stepping up and doing what's right."



Carrie's 2018 album 'Cry Pretty' recently went platinum and the 36-year-old singer admits the honour meant a lot because it was her most personal LP.



Tearing up, she added: "This means a lot because I feel like this is the project that I've done and the album that I've done that's the most me. You guys were there supporting me the whole way. You didn't laugh at me when I said I wanted to produce and were equally excited about these songs."



Carrie won 'American Idol' in 2005 and she never thought she would take the crown because she felt she was the same as everyone else.



Speaking in a Q&A at the Country Radio Seminar event, she shared: "I'm from the tiniest town in the world. I'd never been on a plane before.



"I like to sing, but a lot of people like to sing. I want to be a famous country music singer, but a lot of people do. I think what I honestly thought would happen is I'd go there, the door would shut and I'd move on with the rest of my life."



