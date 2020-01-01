NEWS Ozzy Osbourne is planning to make another album with Andrew Watt Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Scary Little Green Man' rocker only released 'Ordinary Man' - his first solo record since 2010's 'Scream' - last week, but he's already thinking about working with Post Malone's producer on a follow-up "next month".



Speaking to iHeart Radio, Ozzy said: “I'm hoping that next month I'll go and do another album with Andrew [Watt, 'Ordinary Man' producer]. I might as well, while I'm not doing gigs."



The record - which features his two collaborations with rapper Post, 'Take What You Want' and 'It's A Raid', plus the album title rock ballad with Sir Elton John - saw Andrew play guitar as well as produce, whilst Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan played their respective instruments.



Meanwhile, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the rock legend confessed that 'Ordinary Man' is the first album he’s ever made sober.



He explained: "I thought I could never [record sober], I thought it was the drugs and the alcohol that made it all work.

"But it's not true.



"It's like, all I was doing for years is self-medicating 'cause I didn't like the way I felt.



"But then this is the first album I've co-wrote and recorded f***in' completely sober.



"Yeah.



"I mean the last album I wrote some of it stoned and some of it ... But this is ... I mean I quite like being sober now.

"'Cause at least I can remember the f***in' thing I did yesterday. "When I first went into Betty Ford [clinic], people said to me, 'Don't lose your talent.'"



Ozzy's plan to release a follow-up to 'Ordinary Man' comes after he admitted the record was a lifesaver.



The 71-year-old rock star - who recently revealed he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease - found writing the collection of tracks and working with Andrew gave him a renewed sense of purpose.



Ozzy - who also suffered serious injuries after falling at his Los Angeles home in 2019 - shared: "I didn't know who Andrew was but I learned he's a big producer for these kids.



"He said to me, 'Why don't you do an album?' And I said, 'Well, yeah, I wouldn't mind'.



"Andrew got me out of my house, you know. He got me off my back. He got me doing something I love and it came together really quickly."



Asked whether he poured his heart into the new record, Ozzy replied: "Well, I had nothing else left. Someone once told me, 'Most writers do their best stuff when they're miserable'. And I've been pretty miserable lately."