Sigma are working on their second album five years after their debut release

The drum and bass DJ duo, Cam Edwards and Joe Lenzie, have amassed "hundreds of tracks" for the record, and after whittling them down in the studio, they are putting the finishing touches in place.



Cam said: "We’re working on the second album at the moment.

"We’ve got hundreds of tracks and we’ve narrowed it down."

And the pair have teamed up with John Newman for a couple of songs on the record.

Cam said: "There’s a couple of bits with John Newman."



Sigma have only released one album, 2015's 'Life', and Cam admitted the duo have ended up in the shadow of some of the "bigger" artists.



He added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "With the bigger names, you’ve got the brand of that artist but you can end up in their shadow a bit."



Sigma are no stranger to collaborations, having previously had Tinie Tempah on the UK version of song 'Forever'.

The tune originally just featured Migos star Quavo and Sebastian Kole, but was re-released with Tinie and 'Bestie' star Yxng Bane.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about the collaboration in 2018, they said: "We've always been a fan of Tinie Tempah.



"We loved all of his early stuff and all the stuff he did with Labrinth.



"I think we've always spoken about working with him and when we were talking about doing a UK version of the track, he was the first name that came up.



"We are massive fans. We love the Afro/swing movement that is going on at the moment."