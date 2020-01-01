NEWS Diplo vows to return to Sao Paulo to perform following shooting incident Newsdesk Share with :







Diplo has vowed to return to Sao Paulo, Brazil next year to perform for his fans after his show on Tuesday was cancelled due to a shooting.



The DJ was rushed to safety after gunshots were fired during one of his sets, which left two people injured during the carnival event.



A man and a woman were reportedly shot during an attempted theft at the party, which took place as Diplo, real name Thomas Pentz, was about to introduce himself on stage, and his set and the whole parade were subsequently cancelled.



The star reflected on the terrifying incident on Instagram and vowed to return to the event next year to perform his set.



"This is a tough country... It's bullet proof, maybe even invincible... Its definitely blessed (sic)," the producer wrote about Brazil. "We were actually ready 15 minutes later to get on and do a show for everyone in Sao Paulo just as we made sure the medical teams were good.



"But that's when thunder and lightning started to pour down as if Brazil started to cry. I will see you next year Sao Paulo because you know we love you."



In a since-deleted comment under the post, reported by People, the Major Lazer star added that there were no fatalities following the shooting, but he was "praying" for the victims of the incident.



"This breaks my heart that someone was hurt during a party," he added. "All I can ask God for is that he can protect everyone when we are gathering to celebrate.. We want all our shows to be a safe place.



"I know that Brazil is considered dangerous from outsiders but I have been coming here for 20 years and have never seen this kind of violence until today... People tell me that I'm lucky... in the aftermath I know everyone is alive but I'm praying for them and I know it's not going to change the carnival spirit."