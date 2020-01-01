NEWS The Pussycat Dolls vow to release more new music if fans 'love' comeback single 'React' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'When I Grow Up' hitmakers recently returned with the new single and band member Kimberly Wyatt, 38, says they want to gauge the reaction to the song before hitting the studio again.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she said: “At the minute we’re really focused on 'React'.



"If the fans love it, there will be more. In the meantime we’re rehearsing for the best tour ever.”



The 'Buttons' group are also set to embark on the 'Unfinished Business' tour this April, and Kimberly explained that they use their time on stage as a "rehearsal" for the next thing they do.



She added: “Every performance is a rehearsal for what’s to come.



"Next month we will really focus on exactly what the show is going to be.”



Jessica, 37, previously hinted that an album is in the pipeline.



Discussing the possibility of recording their first record since 2008's 'Doll Domination', she said: "It's all in the works."



Whilst Carmit, 45, added: "We have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline."



Meanwhile, Jessica admitted the band - which is completed by Nicole Scherzinger, 41, and Ashley Roberts, 38 - were all "so emotional" when they got back together following a 10-year break.



She said: "It was so emotional. We all had tears in our eyes when we first got into the room together again.

"We love this group. We love being together. It's just an amazing experience all around."



Carmit added: "It's been incredible. It's been a whirlwind, for sure. Everybody wanted this to happen, not just fans, but we did and we call it divine timing."



And the pair believe it was important for the band to go their separate ways in order to "flourish and evolve".



Carmit said: "We all had things that we needed to do in our lives and go our separate ways to kind of flourish and evolve and grow as women.



"It feels so good to be back with my girls. It's like a sisterhood. We went through a lot together...We are these women that were ready to come back."