Garth Brooks to be honoured at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Country legend Garth Brooks is to receive the ICON accolade at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.



The Much Too Young (to Feel This Damn Old) hitmaker will be the ninth person to be honoured with the prize at the upcoming bash, to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 29 April.



He follows Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, and last year's recipient, Mariah Carey, as an honouree.



"A true legend, Brooks is the first and only artist in history to achieve eight diamond-certified albums at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with more than 156 million album sales," an event spokesperson praised.



At the ceremony, which will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the 58-year-old will take to the stage to perform some of his greatest hits from a career that's landed him songs on the Billboard Hot Country chart in the 1980s,'90s, '00s, '10s and '20s - the only artist to do so.



The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air live on U.S. network NBC.