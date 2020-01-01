NEWS Whitney Houston hologram tour draws negative reviews on opening night Newsdesk Share with :







The Whitney Houston hologram tour has received negative reviews from critics following its opening night on Tuesday.



The 48-year-old singer, who died in 2012 and last toured in 2010, has been reincarnated in holographic form for An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour, which had its world premiere in Sheffield, England, on Tuesday night.



And while many fans were thrilled with the likeness of the late star, created by BASE Hologram, some of the reviewers who watched the show had a less than complimentary response to it.



"As any horror movie fan will tell you, bringing the dead back to life never works out well," the Daily Mirror's Alun Palmer wrote. "The firm behind the show has postponed an Amy Winehouse hologram tour but it’s probably best to let sleeping stars lie."



Meanwhile, the Daily Mail's Jan Moir praised the "skilfully created" hologram, but admitted the show didn't feel "entirely respectful" - to "force their ghost into slavery and profit from the imagery".



"Dead is dead, after all," she continued. "Don't you think that there has been enough ignominy in Whitney Houston's life? She doesn't need this farrago of a show because her legacy is already there; burnished and beautiful in the recordings, the films, the concert footage, the music – and in our memories, too. So beam her back up, Scotty – and let her rest in peace."



An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour will continue at various venues across the U.K., before travelling to Europe and North America.