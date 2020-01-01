NEWS A$AP Rocky thinks it's 'hilarious' that 'old folks' know him because of his imprisonment Newsdesk Share with :







The 31-year-old rapper spent a month in jail in Stockholm last summer when he was arrested following a street altercation, and was later found guilty of assault but he's found a silver lining in the situation.



He told WSJ. Magazine's March Men's Style issue: "All these old folks know who A$AP Rocky is now. It's hilarious. Old folks be like, 'That A$AP Rocky kid ain't too bad, huh?'"



Rocky - who returned to the US after being released from prison in August - admitted he was treated like "s**t" when he was first put behind bars.



He said: "When I first got there, the guards treated me like s**t. You had crazy people yelling, echoing, screaming in the middle of the night."



The rapper was eventually moved to nicer quarters but claimed non-white detainees were treated very differently to their fellow inmates.



He said: "They want to bore you to death.



"There'd be one chance to talk to the other inmates, for like 30 minutes, up on the roof in the morning. They'd tell me what was going on with my case, because I could see my face on TV in my cell but I don't understand Swedish. It was f--ed, man. I had worldwide coverage, and it still took me a month!



"People in there were telling me, 'I haven't spoken to my mother in a year. I haven't seen a judge.' And it was only black and brown people."



Rocky was taken into custody on July 2 for his involvement in a fight prior to a music festival.



After a high-profile trial, he was found guilty of assault and was ordered to pay $1,300 compensation to his 19-year-old victim, Mustafa Jafari.



Rocky was not given any further jail time after being found guilty - despite prosecutors asking for a six month sentence - because prosecutors could not prove a bottle was used in the attack.



The court said in a statement at the time: "The assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen.



"The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences."