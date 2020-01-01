NEWS Blanks says a Post Malone collaboration would be 'a dream come true' Newsdesk Share with :







The YouTube sensation - who caught the 'Better Now' rapper's eye with an 80s version of his 2018 single - would love to team up with his famous fans, and he admitted the 24-year-old star is top of his wish list. Buy tickets below.



He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "A dream! Oh man, I would love to do something with Post Malone!



"Ariana Grande too, but Post Malone is even closer to what I do myself. If anything would be possible in the future between us, that would be a dream come true."



Blanks - who recently released new single 'Sweaters' - credits his Post Malone cover with pushing his career to another level, with 1.12 million followers on YouTube to date.



He added: "When I started doing covers I was like, 'I need my thing, the weird thing that makes me stand out'. I came up with the idea of doing covers in one hour and that worked really well, and then I wanted to do something else and I came up with these style swaps.



"At first people didn't really get it, but then after a month it blew up on Facebook with the Post Malone one, and it was like, maybe this was a good idea!"



And although Blanks is working on his own original material now - including new single 'Sweaters' - he doesn't think a full length album is on the cards just yet.



He explained: "In my situation right now, I feel like an album would be too early. I don't think I have really found a certain sound yet which I can get a whole album out of...



"It depends on what you want to get out of it. For now, I really want to keep releasing music and take people on the 'hype train'.



"I feel like by releasing a single every three months, it's just a better way than releasing a whole album."



Blanks is headlining London's Colours Hoxton on April 21, before performing at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton (May 13-16).



