Bebe Rexha feared bipolar disorder reveal would end career

Bebe Rexha initially feared discussing her battle with bipolar disorder would hurt her career.

The Meant to Be hitmaker, who first revealed her diagnosis in April 2019, really debated whether to go public with her mental health struggles.

"It's the war you have inside your head: Will it affect my career? Will people judge me? Will they want to work with me? If people have been calling me crazy, are they going to be like, 'Well, that b***h is f**king crazy?'" she told Self magazine.

But Bebe still decided to come forward, hoping to help others going through a similar battle.

"That was my worst fear all my life: going crazy. I felt like me opening up to my fans was me finally saying, 'I'm not going to be imprisoned by this,'" the 30-year-old added, noting she hoped to "make somebody not feel imprisoned, in that moment, if they feel like they're going through a rough time. That's why I decided to really open up and to free myself from that."

Thankfully, a combination of therapy and medication has helped Bebe to feel "so much better".

"It's helped me live a more balanced life, less ups and downs," she insisted. "When my medication started kicking in, I couldn't believe how I felt. I couldn't believe that's how good people could feel."